South Carolina inmate dies after other prisoners assault him in cell

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An inmate at a South Carolina state prison has died after being assaulted in his cell.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says Travis Antwan Lee died at a hospital after being assaulted at the maximum security Lee Correctional Institution on Wednesday.

Officials say Lee was assaulted Wednesday afternoon by several inmates.

Lee was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

