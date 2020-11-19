South Carolina inmate dies after other prisoners assault him in cell

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An inmate at a South Carolina state prison has died after being assaulted in his cell.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says Travis Antwan Lee died at a hospital after being assaulted at the maximum security Lee Correctional Institution on Wednesday.
Officials say Lee was assaulted Wednesday afternoon by several inmates.
Lee was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.