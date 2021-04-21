South Carolina inmate dies from injuries in prison fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate at a South Carolina prison died after being injured during a fight with another man inside their cell.

The State reports that 52-year-old James Wheeler died days after the altercation with another inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution.

The Department of Corrections says the man suffered severe injuries to his face and head on April 9 and died on Monday.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Wheeler was serving a life sentence for a 1990 murder conviction in Georgetown County. Charges are pending in his death.