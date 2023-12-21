COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state would join in a $10.2 million multi-state settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC for “operational and technical failures that harmed investors.”

“Today’s agreement reflects the ongoing efforts by state securities regulators to protect investors and make sure that they are treated fairly by financial services firms,” said Attorney General Wilson. “The Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office is committed to enforcing the South Carolina Uniform Securities Act against those individuals and firms who have violated it to the detriment of South Carolina investors.”

The investigation began after Robinhood Financial had platform outages in 2020 when thousands relied on the app to make trades.

In 2021, deficiencies were found in the Robinhood app’s review and approval process for options and margins accounts, the firm’s monitoring and reporting tools were lacking, and insufficient customer service and escalation protocols that left some users unable to process trades, states an S.C. attorney general release.

The investigation, which led to the settlement, was begun by state securities regulators in Alabama, Colorado, California, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Texas through the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).

South Carolina’s Consent Order settlement states the following violations were found:

Negligent dissemination of inaccurate information to customers, including regarding margin and risk associated with multi-leg option spreads.

Failure to have a reasonably designed customer identification program.

Failure to supervise technology critical to providing customers with core broker-dealer services.

Failure to have a reasonably designed system for dealing with customer inquiries.

Failure to exercise due diligence before approving certain option accounts.

Failure to report all customer complaints to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) and state securities regulators, as may be required.

Since the initial investigation, several states have joined the settlement, including Minnesota, Oregon, Indiana, and Arkansas.

Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the findings in the Consent Order. The release said Robinhood must also provide access to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)-ordered compliance implementation report to settle states.