South Carolina joins multi-state investigation into JUUL Labs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina has joined a bipartisan, multi-state investigation into JUUL Labs, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The 39-state multistate coalition is investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including the targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.

“Our goal is always to uphold the rule of law and protect our citizens,” said AG Wilson. “We’re looking into whether JUUL is following the law and not misleading people with false or misleading claims, including trying to convince teenagers that vaping is safe.”

Wilson says the coalition is looking into whether the vaping company is following the law and not misleading people with false or misleading claims.

That includes trying to convince teenagers that vaping is safe.

“I want to stress, though, that this is just an investigation at this point and no lawsuit or charges have been filed,” he said.

While traditional cigarette use has plummeted among youth, Wilson’s office says vaping is skyrocketing, undermining national progress towards reducing tobacco use.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control in 2019 found more than 5 million youth reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million just one year prior. That survey also found that 20.8 percent of high school students were vaping in 2018.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s 2017 South Carolina Youth Tobacco Survey, for the first time e-cigarette use (13%) surpassed conventional cigarette smoking (12%) among high school students. Almost 1 out of 4 students was receptive to tobacco advertising while nearly 1 out of 3 students was susceptible to start using e-cigarettes.