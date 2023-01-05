COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to U-Haul, South Carolina is quickly becoming a top destination for movers.

The Palmetto State was ranked as the No. 3 “growth state” in 2022 in U-Haul’s annual Growth Index report, rising one spot from the previous year’s rankings.

“You still have big cities in South Carolina, but you can travel just outside those cities and be in the country,” U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president Matthew McCoy said. “That’s appealing to a lot of people.”

To calculate the state’s growth, the moving company tracked migration trends over one calendar year to find the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in the state versus leaving it.

The number of people arriving in South Carolina increased by 1 percent over 2021, while departures dropped by about 2 percent. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in the state accounted for nearly 51 percent of all one-way truck traffic in and out of the state, according to U-Haul.

“The cost of living in South Carolina is much lower than other states,” McCoy said. “I’m not surprised to see it moving up the U-Haul Growth Index. People who want to live near the beach or live in a less crowded, more rural area – while still having access to big-city amenities – are moving here.”

Texas topped the national rankings for the second year in a row followed by Florida, both Carolinas, and Virginia. New York and Massachusetts landed at the bottom of the list.

Where does the Charleston metropolitan area rank?

The Charleston-North Charleston market was ranked the No. 10 “growth city” in the U.S., according to U-Haul.

Customer moving trends showed that while the number of people arriving in the area fell by about 7 percent, the number of departures dropped more than 10 percent meaning fewer people are leaving the city.

“The economic opportunities in Charleston are top-notch,” U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina Tinessa Edwards said. “There are plenty of job opportunities, housing is still relatively affordable, and the unemployment rate is low. Charleston is known for its small-town charm. It’s historically been a vacation hotspot, but people are taking notice of the city and deciding to make it their permanent home.”

The Charleston-North Charleston area was one of two South Carolina cities to land among the top 10 in growth. The Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach area came in at No. 7 on the list.