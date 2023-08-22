COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies across South Carolina are ramping up enforcement in an effort to crack down on dangerous, impaired driving ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Drivers will notice an increased local and state law enforcement presence on the roadways through Sept. 4 as part of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s (SCDPS) ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign which began on Aug. 18.

“Every year, we see heavy travel during Labor Day weekend, especially around the coastal areas and large bodies of water,” said Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the Department of Public Safety. “Expect to see our troopers and State Transport Police officers working together with local law enforcement partners to do our part in reducing collisions and enforcing common violations. We also want to encourage the general public to do their part by obeying the posted speed limits, limiting distractions while driving, and designating a sober driver home if your celebration includes drinking alcohol.”

Labor Day weekend caps off the ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer,’ the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities historically increase. There were 14 people killed during the holiday weekend in 2022 with six of those involving impaired driving, according to SCDPS.

“There are too many highway fatalities each year that happen because someone chose to take an unnecessary risk and drive impaired. That decision cost a life, either theirs or someone else’s,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “We urge those who go out to enjoy the final days of this summer: Make the right decision and call a sober friend, a taxi, or a rideshare. It’s really that simple.”

In addition, agencies in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia will participate in several multi-state joint public safety checkpoints as part of ‘Hands Across the Border’, an initiative aimed at keeping drunk and drugged drivers off the roads.