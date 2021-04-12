South Carolina law enforcement cracking down on littering this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol and other transportation police plan a crackdown this week on litter.

Authorities say state troopers will concentrate on people who throw trash out of their vehicles, while the State Transport Police will focus on litter and debris that fall out of commercial trucks.

Officers say they will write tickets for any littering they see.

Palmetto Pride is organizing roadside trash pickup this week.

The group says about 80% of littering in South Carolina is intentional, Authorities also have a hotline to report littering at 1-877-7LITTER.

Callers will be asked for the license plate and the time and location of the littering.