South Carolina Law Enforcement kicks off Torch Run for Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina law enforcement officers on Tuesday kicked off the South Carolina Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Special Olympics South Carolina athlete Travis Luthren began the event by thanking law enforcement officers for participating.

The run brings together law enforcement officers from around the state for fundraisers such as polar plunges and golf tournaments.

All funds support the Special Olympics of South Carolina in program support and development, expenses for athletes, and training workshops/conferences, according to the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

In 2021, the Law Enforcement Torch Run raised $778,683. Click here to learn more or get involved.