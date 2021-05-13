South Carolina lawmakers end formal session, to return soon

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2021, file photo shows the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina’s Legislature is ending its regular session on Thursday, April 13, 2021, ceremonially wrapping up its duties but expecting at least several returns later in the year to handle more work, including how to spend federal funding related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Legislature ends its regular session Thursday, ceremonially wrapping up duties.

But lawmakers expect several returns later in the year to handle more work.

Lawmakers plan to return after this month to deal with additional budget spending, as well as allocations for federal COVID-19 relief money.

State senators approved a $10 billion spending package, which included an infusion of $1.7 billion in federal money and economic growth not previously part of the House-approved measure.

Future trips to Columbia include handling any vetoes Gov. Henry McMaster may issue on their budget and the redistricting of U.S. House districts, as well as their own state House and Senate jurisdiction boundaries.