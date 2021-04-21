South Carolina lawmakers keep firing squad as option in execution bill

South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach, left, asks a question to South Carolina Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Don Zelenka during a hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Zelenka was testifying about a bill that would add a firing squad to the state’s execution methods. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina House members have kept firing squads in a bill meant to restart executions in a state that hasn’t put an inmate to death in nearly 10 years.

South Carolina no longer can obtain lethal injection drugs.

Even though the state kept its electric chair, condemned inmates cannot be executed unless they explicitly choose electrocution.

Prison officials say two inmates have already run out of appeals and yet can’t be executed and a third will likely join them this month.

A House subcommittee approved the Senate bill Wednesday.

Another bill without firing squads is already on the House floor.