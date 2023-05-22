COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers are reacting to Tim Scott’s announcement that he’s running for president.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) formally announced Monday that he will seek the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. He filed paperwork on May 19 and made the official announcement on Monday from at alma mater, Charleston Southern University in North Charleston.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released the following statement following the announcement:

“Congratulations to my good friend Senator Tim Scott on his announcement that he is running for President of the United States,” Senator Graham said.

“Tim makes South Carolina proud, and he is one of the most talented and hard-working public servants I’ve ever known.”

“He will have an optimistic vision for the future of conservatism and America, and I know he will acquit himself well,” Senator Graham finished.