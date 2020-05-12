South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse Tuesday… but for how long?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse, but for how long depends on who you ask.

A Democratic senator said he expects to meet Tuesday for just one day or two at the most. A Republican House leader said he has been told to set aside three days a week for three weeks.

Lawmakers have two priorities: they need to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money at current levels when this budget year ends June 30 so they can have more time to pass a spending plan for the next fiscal year.  

They also need to finalize the proposal allowing them to meet in special session later this year.

