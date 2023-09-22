CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — There are renewed calls to pass a child luring law after a recent incident in Mount Pleasant.

One parent told News 2 that a man was approaching children on Pitt Street and asking them to get in his car to go fishing on Sullivan’s Island. According to a police report, the man was cooperative, and no arrest was made.

However, some parents question if the situation would have been handled differently if there was a child luring law in place.

Right now, Rep. Lee Hewitt (R-Georgetown) is working alongside several other state representatives to pass this kind of legislation. They introduced the bill H. 3015, which would make it a misdemeanor crime to lure anyone under 18 into a vehicle, home, or other structure without the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

The bill stalled after being referred to the House Judiciary Committee in January 2023.

Rep. Hewitt filed a similar bill in 2018 alongside Rep. Nancy Mace when she was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. It also stalled in the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Hewitt said it stemmed from another alleged child luring incident in 2017.

“A gentleman pulled up in a van and he tried to get some children by saying ‘would y’all like to pet my dog’ over to his van,” — Hewitt explained. “We found that there seemed to be a gap between kidnapping and what is luring that leads to that.”

Some state lawmakers have said South Carolina’s kidnapping statute already addresses the issue. However, law enforcement has said in the past that it only allows them to make a charge of attempted kidnapping, but does not address the act of luring a child in the way that a separate law would.

House Judiciary Chairman, Rep. Weston Newton (R-Beaufort), said this would need to be considered.

“I am unaware of any opposition to the bill but there have been some questions about redundancy as it relates to the state’s kidnapping and attempted kidnapping laws that already exist,” Rep. Newton said in a statement. “As the legislation proposes establishment of a new crime, it would be considered by our Criminal Laws Subcommittee.”

Rep. Mace said she felt the bill was not a priority when she and Rep. Hewitt filed it in 2018. She hopes that changes now.

“It’s long past time that we move the ball forward so that parents can feel that their kids are going to be kept safe in our communities across South Carolina,” she said.

A petition started on Sept. 18 is also calling on state leaders to get the latest bill (H. 3015) signed into law. As of Thursday, it had thousands of signatures.

“This is still a problem in our community, we keep seeing it happen,” Rep. Mace said. “Thank goodness these families and these moms have the courage to speak up and tell their story.”

Rep. Mace tells News 2 she has also been speaking with South Carolina lawmakers, and she believes Sen. Sandy Senn will also be filing a companion bill in the South Carolina Senate.

The state’s legislative session begins in January.