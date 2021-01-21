South Carolina lawmakers thankful for ‘peaceful’ Inauguration Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are reacting as the leadership of America changes hands.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace sent her congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I look forward to working with his administration on issues that are far and wide that affects the first congressional district here,” she says.

After the violent riots on Capitol Hill just weeks ago; many leaders were thankful the day went off without a hitch. Senator Lindsey Graham even described the day as “flawless.”

“I appreciate all the cops and National Guard folks who made it safe and secure. I think President Biden gave a good speech. Now it’s time to get on with healing the nation,” says Graham.

One of the new President’s closest allies, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, relished in the historical moment. He says this is the most hopeful he has felt in a long time.

“This swearing in ceremony today allows the country to renew itself 2 weeks after an attempt of insurrection took place here at this citadel of democracy,” says Clyburn.

“We cannot ignore problems and expect they will go away,” he says.

On the other hand, Senator Graham strongly disagrees, saying it’s time for the country to move on.

Today we witnessed a central tenet of American democracy: the peaceful transition of power.



We are one nation under God, and it is time for all of us to unite as one American family. (1/2) — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 20, 2021

Clyburn believes it is necessary to move forward with an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“I can’t think of a more divisive way to start a presidency than impeach the former president who is in Florida. But, we’ll see what we can do,” says Graham.

Other SC lawmakers reacted to the new President and Vice President on social media including Senator Tim Scott and Representative Joe Wilson.

“I am grateful to represent #SC02 at today’s inauguration of Joe Biden and to join my colleagues to witness this peaceful transfer of power. #InaugurationDay2021“





(Originally tweeted by Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) on January 20, 2021.)