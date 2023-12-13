GILBERT, S.C. (WCBD)- State leaders are hoping to put forward nearly $40 million from next year’s executive budget to implement new strategies that will bolster school safety across South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster, joined by State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver and law enforcement officials, laid out his safety priorities for the 2024-2025 executive budget during a ceremonial bill signing for H.3360 on Wednesday.

The bill establishes the Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence under the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a facility dedicated to training officers, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, parents, and others on school safety responses.

“We can’t recreate this at the police academy, or anywhere else…we can’t recreate long hallways, cafeterias, gyms, stairwells that we have here in a school like this,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “That’s what made this environment just the perfect place to conduct this training.”

SLED has used the center housed in the old Gilbert Elementary School in Lexington County for active shooter training since 2017, but it is expected to be fully operational in the next six months.

Keel said the center will conduct training on active shooter and reality-based scenarios, rescue task force training, mental health and first aid training, tactical bus assault training, as well as behavioral threat assessments.

“We’ll have two full-time behavioral science unit agents that will work here with our local schools in an effort to identify issues and those troubled students before it is a crisis,” he continued.

The center represents just one way in which state leaders are working to prioritize school security, Gov. McMaster said. He and Weaver plan to ask state lawmakers for $38.4 million for school safety next year.

The executive budget includes $13.4 million to hire School Resource Officers (SROs) for every school in the state, $5 million for school mapping systems, and $20 million for security upgrades like enhancing classroom door locks, securing school entrances, window covers and bulletproof glass.

“This is truly one of the most important conversations — maybe the most important conversation — that we could be having regarding education in the State of South Carolina because if our students and our teachers aren’t safe, nothing else matters,” Weaver said.