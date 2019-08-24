South Carolina leaders come together to help tackle human trafficking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina leaders and Bon Secour’s Saint Francis Health System teamed up to tackle the issue of human trafficking.

The third annual seminar educated the community on how to spot the different signs of a person being exploited through both sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says his office is working to develop an an interfaith partnership to help curb the issue.

He says the faith community can work with the state’s human trafficking task force to help report crimes and support survivors.