CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders in South Carolina are celebrating the allocation of millions by the federal government to help protect the state’s coastal communities against extreme weather events fueled by climate change.

Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joined State Rep. Spencer Wetmore (D-Charleston) and community partners in Hampton Park Wednesday to highlight grant funding the Palmetto State has secured to improve coastal resilience across the state.

“I get a little bit upset when I talk to people and they say they feel that you can address these infrastructure problems by clipping coupons from the Sunday papers,” Clyburn said. “That’s not the way. We will have to spend a significant amount of federal dollars in [sic] this investment.”

The efforts are part of the Biden Administration’s clean energy plan, which includes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

The funding has been used for myriad projects including $1 million to restore oyster reefs and marshland around Parris Island, $7 million for the Lowcountry Lowline, $70 million for energy efficiency and power grid resiliency, $60 million for new piers and shoreline power for NOAA vessels, and more than $100 million for electric vehicles.

“Since these legislative proposals were enacted, we have seen vital tax dollars coming home to South Carolina,” said Faith Rivers James, Executive Director of S.C. Coastal Conservation League. “With the flow of federal dollars to the local level, South Carolina is empowered to develop creative solutions to the resilience challenges in our coastal communities and our statewide economy.

The announcement comes just weeks after a Nor’easter passed along the South Carolina coast, dumping heavy rain and causing significant flooding across the area. Charleston Harbor’s high tide peaked at 9.86 feet, making it the fourth-highest tide on record in the harbor and the highest on record for a non-tropical event.

The storm system resulted in significant erosion on Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Kiawah Island — areas that were also hit hard by Tropical Storm Idalia in August.

“Just last week we wiped out 20 feet of dunes in one day so this is what it looks like to be part of a vulnerable community,” Wetmore, who represents District 115 said.

Experts have warned that human-caused global warming has directly contributed to an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, which often come with a hefty price tag. South Carolina has experienced 37 extreme weather events in the last decade, costing roughly $20 billion in damages, according to officials.

“That’s a lot of money to be spent on things that we can control if we were to take the steps,” Clyburn said.