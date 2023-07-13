COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina lottery hauled in nearly $600 million for education over the past year, falling just shy of the previous record set in 2021.

Officials announced Thursday that the South Carolina Education Lottery generated $598.3 million for fiscal year 2023, marking its second-largest contribution to date.

“It’s remarkable to think that lottery play in South Carolina raises more than $1.5 million a day for education,” said the Lottery’s Executive Director Hogan Brown. “Classrooms of kindergartners, college students and everyone in between can enjoy the value these funds provide.”

According to state law, all lottery proceeds are pooled and distributed to “support improvements and enhancements for education purposes and programs as provided by the General Assembly.”

Since its inception in 2002, the lottery has brought in roughly $7.8 billion. Of that, more than $6.5 billion has been appropriated for higher education programs, including scholarships and grants, and about $1.1 billion has supported K-12 education programs.

“On behalf of the Board, we are so pleased with the Lottery’s continued success,” Chairman of the SC Lottery Commission, Sam Litchfield said. “These funds will ensure that South Carolina is the absolute best state to call home and receive a great education.”

Lottery players in South Carolina also cashed in big this year, winning more than $1.6 billion in prize money.