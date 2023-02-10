GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road.

Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 win to $150,000.

The man described the win as exhilarating according to the lottery.

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” the winner said.

The lottery said his donation was made to an Upstate charity.

GT Express Mart received a commission of $1,500.