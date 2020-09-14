South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette diagnosed with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor, Pamela Evette, has contracted COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Evette announced the news Monday afternoon on Twitter saying, “I began feeling unwell on Thursday morning and immediately began to self-quarantine. I was tested on Friday and got the positive result back on Saturday.”

She noted that so far, she’s only had mild symptoms and said she is “already feeling much better.”

“As careful as I’ve been, this really does show how easily the virus is spread. Please continue to be diligent in keeping yourselves and your loved ones safe,” she said in a tweet.

Lt. Gov. Evette encourages those who may be showing any symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “This should serve as a stark reminder to all of us that this virus can impact any of us, and we must continue to remain vigilant.”