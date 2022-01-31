South Carolina Make-A-Wish recipient made officer for a day, catches thief

MAULDIN, S.C. (WYFF) – A young South Carolina boy and Make-A-Wish recipient was given the chance to be an officer for the day.

Meet 5-year-old Bennett, the Mauldin Police Department’s youngest officer.

“He could have picked anything – seeing celebrities or going to Disney World, but his ambition was to be a police officer,” said Chief George Miller, Mauldin Police Department.

His mom, Lindsey, said Bennett was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome or HLHS. So, the left side of his heart didn’t develop.

He wished to become a police officer and help catch a thief.

“Going to the hospital, all those procedures, it gets to be routine. And to know that you have something as wonderful as a wish coming to you, gives you that little extra kick,” said Shayla Wilson, Board Member, Make A Wish Foundation. “Gives you energy – keeps you doing to the next day.”

After spending some time training with the department’s K-9 unit, Bennett responded to a robbery and helped to chase down a bad guy.

“I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for officer Bennett,” the “robber,” said.

Mauldin’s Mayor presented the young boy with a key to the city for his service.

“We don’t know how much time we have with him. So just to have these memories, and to have this that we can look back on on days that aren’t so great is wonderful,” said mom.

“It was a good day,” said Bennett.