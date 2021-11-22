South Carolina man arrested after pointing gun at U.S. postal worker attempting to deliver package

Kirk Talley was arrested after deputies in Chester County said he pointed a fire arm at a U.S. postal worker as they tried to deliver a package. (Photo: Chester County Sheriff’s Office.)

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man was arrested Friday for pointing a gun at a U.S. postal worker who was attempting to deliver a package.

Authorities in Chester County said a uniformed postal worker, who was driving a marked postal van, attempted to deliver a package to a home on Brendale Drive Friday.

“As the postal worker pulled up to the residence, the owner of the home approached them and questioned the postal worker’s reason for being on his property,” officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

The postal worker explained why they were there, and presented identification, but the man – later identified as Kirk Talley – responded by pointing a gun into the van’s window and at the worker.

When the worker left the property, deputies said Talley got into his vehicle and followed them down the street. He eventually stopped and returned to his home.

Deputies caught up with Talley, who was still in his vehicle, and after a short investigation arrested the man on a charge of first-degree assault. They said other charges are pending.

Talley was taken to the Chester County Detention Center.