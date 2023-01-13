LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators in Lexington, S.C. arrested an upstate man on child sex crime charges after they say he solicited an undercover investigator who was posing as an underage teen girl.

According to the Lexington Police Department, 58-year-old Bryan Wesley Rogers of Wellsford, S.C. was charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct of a minor age 11-14, two charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two charges of attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor and attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

Rogers reportedly contacted the detective through social media on Wednesday (Jan. 11), believing that the profile was of a young teenage girl. When the undercover detective told Rogers about her age, he responded by saying “I like young peeps.”

Rogers told the undercover detective that he wanted to take her to a hotel and have sex, continuing to engage in a sexual conversation with the undercover detective, sent nude photos of himself, as well as poronography.

On Thursday (Jan. 12), Rogers drove to Lexington to meet with who he thought was the teenage girl in order to have sex with her. When he arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. On Friday, he was given a personal recognizance bond on all charges.

Rogers was a school bus driver for Spartanburg School District Six. In a statement provided to sister station WSPA, the school district terminated Rogers immediately following his arrest.

Bryan Rogers was hired in Feb 2020 as a bus driver in Spartanburg School District Six. After being contacted by Lexington County regarding Rogers’ arrest, he was immediately terminated and has been trespassed from all district property. School administrators have personally contacted parents of students on Rogers’ bus route to inform them of the recent charges. Spartanburg School District Six Spokesperson

Investigators believe that Rogers may have more underage victims and may have been involved with minors. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Detective Earl Alewine at the Lexington Police Department at (803) 358-7262 or at ealewine@lexsc.com.