South Carolina man arrested on multiple human trafficking and drug charges

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with nine counts of human trafficking.

US Attorney Peter McCoy announced on Thursday the arrest of 48-year-old Brian Leroy Watson, Jr., who also goes by the name “Lil B,” for trafficking multiple victims between 2016 and 2019 in South Carolina.

The arrest comes after a collaborative effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“While the record in this case speaks for itself, human trafficking is an egregious crime that often targets the most vulnerable among us for the profit of another,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “It is a dark reality even here in South Carolina, and this office will not tolerate it.”

Watson is also facing three drug-related violations. Officials say he distributed and housed a number of drugs including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine.

“Human Sex Trafficking is a reality in our community,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “Working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and most important, the community, is the key to stopping this horrible crime.”