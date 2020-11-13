South Carolina man convicted of slaying, dismembering teen roommate

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man convicted of killing his teenage roommate and disposing of the body has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

News outlets report that 33-year-old Christopher Allen Holford pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the February 2018 death of 18-year-old Austin Tyler Steele.

Authorities say the two men lived in a mobile home near Lancaster, along with Holford’s 22-year-old wife.

The defendant was accused of shooting Steele in the throat before cutting up the body and burying the remains.

A motive wasn’t given, though Holford’s lawyer argued he had sustained trauma in his past and that he had since shown remorse for Steele’s slaying.