South Carolina man faces 6 months for Capitol riot role

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports that 65-year-old Paul Colbath of Fort Mill, is one of five South Carolina residents who have pleaded guilty to charges related to the riot.

Colbath appeared by video Monday before U.S. Judge Randolph Moss in Washington.

He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a charge that carries a six-month maximum sentence.

He is to be sentenced April 6.