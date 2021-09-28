South Carolina man killed when lawnmower overturns, trapping him in creek

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say an 88-year-old man has died after the lawnmower he was driving overturned and trapped him underwater in a creek.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says that Daniel Lee Shaw was mowing his property in Gaffney on Monday when the mower overturned on an embankment and tumbled into a creek.

The coroner says the lawnmower lander on top of Shaw in the creek and it appears he couldn’t escape.

An autopsy has been ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Investigators say family members found Shaw after he didn’t return home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES