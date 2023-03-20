ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children in Orangeburg County, officials say.

William Harmon Williams, 40, of Aiken, exposed himself to three children ages 6, 7, and 9 while living in Orangeburg County back in August 2019.

Williams later admitted to sexually assaulting the victims during an interview with law enforcement, according to Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

“All three victims were taken for forensic interviews and their interviews corroborated the defendant’s confession,” Pascoe said.

Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Williams last week to 45 years on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree. He must register as a sex offender upon release.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Mark Hinds.

“Williams’ acts were heinous and brazen, given that he continually committed these crimes in the one place these children deserved to feel safe: their home. We are grateful for the bravery of these three little boys who stood up to the monster that preyed on them every day,” said Hinds.

Williams must complete 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release, according to Pascoe.