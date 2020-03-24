South Carolina manufacturing company is shifting resources to make masks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV, CNN Newsource) – A manufacturing company in South Carolina is trying to help out with supply shortages because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead of just using its facility to produce tourniquets, Composite and CAT Resources have shifted to make masks.

On an average day at Composite Resources and its sister company, CAT Resources in Rock Hill, carbon fiber components used in the aerospace and defense industries are produced.

For example, more than 15,000 tourniquets are made here every day.

“CAT-Resources manufactures the most commonly used tourniquet by our U.S. Armed Forces and all of our NATO allies,” explained Morgan Brady, Composite Resource, CAT Resources.

But after noticing a mass shortage of N95 face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the company redirected its production.

“We had prototyped this thing, gone into production, launched an e-commerce site all within about 24 hours,” said Brady.

Employees are stitching together cotton-poly fabric that will become face masks for healthcare workers and others in need of protection across the country.

“We’ve sold in a matter of 24 hours, we’ve sold in excess 2,000 masks,” shared Brady.

Brady, who is a managing partner, says the double-layered mask provides similar protection as a surgical mask. “This can be used over an N-95 mask which will allow the person to wash and reuse this mask, extending the life of these hard to find N95 masks.”

And as COVID-19 spreads, they plan to expand their production.

“What could we do to help our community and help our nation in this time of crisis,” Brady said.

The company says it produced hundreds of masks on Monday and expects to produce thousands by the end of the week.