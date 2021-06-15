South Carolina marks Elder Abuse Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster declared Tuesday, June 15th as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in South Carolina.

The state’s Department of Social Services says the day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of abuse and victimization of older adults in society.

“Abuse can be physical and emotional,” officials with DSS said. “It can also be neglect or financial exploitation.”

People are encouraged to wear purple clothing or a purple ribbon on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Leaders say the color symbolizes the continuing problem of elder abuse around the world.

“Our senior citizens set an example for all of us through their decades of hard work and sacrifice. They should be able to enjoy their golden years without fear of victimization. But it takes all of us,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Our seniors deserve our respect, our admiration, and our assistance in any way we can provide.”

A walk was held Tuesday morning outside the DSS State Office in Columbia to recognize World Elder Abuse Day.

“Each year, thousands of older adults right here in South Carolina are victims to abuse, neglect,

or exploitation,” said Connie Munn, Director of the South Carolina Department on Aging. “It is

our hope that awareness events, such as this walk, will bring increased attention to the issue, as

well as remind the public of the resources available for help.”

To learn more about Adult Protective Services and how to report the suspected Abuse, Neglect,

or Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, please visit https://dss.sc.gov/adult-protection/adult-protective-services/.