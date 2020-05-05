South Carolina mom, dad, baby boy all beat coronavirus

CHAPIN, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a story anyone would be glad to hear: A mom, dad and their baby boy all beat the coronavirus after contracting it two months ago.

“It was terrifying, he had to get the whole swab, and I was just praying God would take care of it and he would be healed through and out,” Morgan McDonald told FOX 46.

Today, seven-month-old Wells McDonald is happy and healthy, but at five-months old, the baby boy was fighting the coronavirus

“He was not wanting to eat a lot, was spitting up a lot, had that fever for about three days,” she said.

Wells’ dad Dakota was the first in the family to test positive for COVID-19 in early March.

“It was a very scary waiting period, you had no idea what was going to happen to you, but thankfully all three of us avoided any respiratory issues,” said dad Dakota McDonald.

Dakota had to wait seven days before the test results came back. Wells also started feeling badly, so his mom, Morgan, had to take him to the emergency room without dad. Both Morgan and Dakota say they lost their sense of taste and smell and had fevers.

Wells and Dakota tested positive for coronavirus. Morgan believes she had it too, but health officials told her it was too risky to go to the hospital and be tested.

“This has brought such a fear to our country, I think we really want to share the light that even though it’s scary, it’s possible to get through,” said Morgan.

Even for a baby.

“He handled it the best out of the three of us he had the fever for a couple days and was really fussy and after that he became his happy self again,” Dakota said.

They’re a family of fighters.

“Anything is possible and look at us, we made it,” Morgan said.

The McDonald family says their church family dropped off meals on their front porch and sent them messages, so even though they couldn’t physically be there to care for them, those messages helped them heal.