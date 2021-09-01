South Carolina mother advocates for further research and treatment of sickle cell disease

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Approximately 100,000 people in the United States are living with Sickle Cell Disease, including more than 4,000 South Carolinians.

A family from South Carolina says the genetic disorder impacts their everyday life.

“He is a swimmer. He loves swimming and of course, that can be a challenge with someone with sickle cell disease,” said Vesha Jamison who is the Sickle Cell Account Manager for the American Red Cross and a Parent Advocate.

Her son, Dreyland Jamison, was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just four weeks old. “Receiving the news was kind of gut-wrenching,” said Jamison.

Now 11-year-old, his mother is still learning about the disease and how to care for her child who has it.

“It’s a long list of concerns and it’s ever-growing,” she said.

The disease causes red blood cells to harden and form a C-shape. Those cells can get caught in blood vessels and cause serious complications for patients.

“My son has been hospitalized quite a few times. We’ve had plenty of visits to the emergency room,” said Jamison.

Dreyland has received numerous blood transfusions, and for patients like him, a close blood type match is essential.

“4-percent of Blacks and African Americans make up our blood donors. We have to diversify the blood bank because you know those antigens that we carry, we need what I call ‘like’ blood,” said Jamison.

A disease that is limiting but not stopping children like Dreyland from doing what they love most — like swimming.

“This is a disease that is serious, you know, it is a debilitating disease. It is so challenging for those warriors who live with this on a daily basis,” said Jamison.

You can find a blood drive near you by clicking here.