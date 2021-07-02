South Carolina NCAA athletes can profit off names, images

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. A court decision the NCAA says will hurt college sports by allowing student-athletes to be paid “vast sums” of money will go into effect. That’s after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point. Justice Elena Kagan denied the NCAA’s request to put a lower court ruling on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA asks the Supreme Court to take up the case. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will allow college athletes at NCAA schools to profit immediately from their names, images and likenesses instead of waiting until 2022.

The state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, sent a certification letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed the bill this past spring and scheduled it to take effect in July 2022 unless the NCAA suspended its rules against such practices.

The NCAA did that Wednesday. So Wilson sent a certification letter to the governor to enact the law immediately.

That means all college athletes at the three NCAA divisions in the state of South Carolina can take advantage of opportunities.