South Carolina news stand sells $100,000 lottery ticket

South Carolina News

by: Heather Olinger, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
lOTTERY wINNER_1555431946412.jpg.jpg

A visit to a Columbia news stand has made someone $100,000 richer. 

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Palmetto Cash 5 tickets bought at the Columbia News Stand #2 on Washington Street matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday to win the big prize.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 12, 20, 23 and 32, with the Power-Up number 3.

The State reports had the ticket holder paid an additional $1 for the Power-Up, their prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss