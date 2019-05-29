South Carolina news stand sells $100,000 lottery ticket

A visit to a Columbia news stand has made someone $100,000 richer.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Palmetto Cash 5 tickets bought at the Columbia News Stand #2 on Washington Street matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday to win the big prize.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 12, 20, 23 and 32, with the Power-Up number 3.

The State reports had the ticket holder paid an additional $1 for the Power-Up, their prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.