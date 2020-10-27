South Carolina officials react to Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Amy Coney Barrett and her husband Jesse stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Barrett was confirmed to be a Supreme Court justice by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — South Carolina officials are reacting to Amy Coney Barrett‘s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Barrett was confirmed Monday night in a 52-48 Senate vote and was later sworn in.

“Thanks to the great leadership of [President Trump] and [Senator Lindsey Graham] — the Constitution and Rule of Law have another conservative defender on the SCOTUS in Judge Amy Barrett, joining Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Alito, Roberts, and Thomas,” Governor Henry McMaster tweeted.

Thanks to the great leadership of President @realDonaldTrump & Sen @LindseyGrahamSC – the Constitution and Rule of Law have another conservative defender on the SCOTUS in Judge Amy Coney Barrett, joining Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Alito, Roberts, and Thomas. #SwearHerIn — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 27, 2020

Congressman Tom Rice also weighed in.

“Judge Barrett is exceptionally qualified, and I am confident she will interpret the Constitution as it is written, protect our individual freedoms, and uphold the rule of law on which our nation was founded,” Rice said in a statement. “She belongs on the Supreme Court and we are fortunate to have her.”

Senator Tim Scott posted a video to Twitter, saying “it was an honor to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. We now have nine justices, let’s keep it that way!”

It was an honor to vote to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court! We now have nine justices, let’s keep it that way!



More here: https://t.co/cFfIaHEIbM pic.twitter.com/svfv81hngy — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 27, 2020

“A constitutional conservative on the Supreme Court who understands the difference between being a judge and a politician,” Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted. “Well done [President Trump] and [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell].”

A constitutional conservative on the Supreme Court who understands the difference between being a judge and a politician.



Well done President @realdonaldtrump and @senatemajldr! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 27, 2020

Graham also tweeted an image of him with Barrett with the caption, “We did it! Justice Barrett is now a reality. A great day for conservative women and the American people!”

“A majority of the American people thought the U.S. Senate should confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and the Senate Republicans delivered,” Representative Russell Fry posted to Facebook. “For most Americans like me who believe in the rule of law, appreciate a true separation of powers, and not a runaway court, this is a historic night. She will make a fantastic addition to the court.

“Job well done by our own Senator, Lindsey Graham for his efforts here. As the American people expected, Graham was fair to all sides, giving ample time for all involved to ask questions and deliberate on her incredible qualifications. He ably guided this confirmation from the beginning and did justice, in my opinion, to the institution despite the hostility leveled at him.”

This story will be updated as more leaders react.