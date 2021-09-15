South Carolina officials want out of mask mandate ban suit

FILE – In this April 13, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman speaks during a news conference as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina students will again be required to wear masks on school buses starting Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as COVID-19 cases among children and students are rising rapidly. Spearman said the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to be spreading quickly in children and more must be done to keep students safe and schools open. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials who have been sued over a law banning school districts from issuing face mask mandates say that they should be removed from pending litigation.

That’s the argument made in recent court filings from Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson and others being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU is suing on behalf of disability rights groups and parents of South Carolina children with disabilities.

The plaintiffs are challenging a budget measure passed this summer that prevents South Carolina districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools.