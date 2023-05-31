COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State officials are warning South Carolinians about potential scams that may be targeting members of South Carolina’s Healthy Connections Medicaid program.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS), Medicaid members in several states have reported receiving calls, texts, and emails from scammers asking for money or gift cards in order to keep or reinstate health coverage.

Officials said the Healthy Connections Medicaid program is sending legitimate texts to let members know that their annual review form is in the mail and prompt them to complete it. These messages, however, will never ask for money.

The legitimate texts will be sent from (803) 879-4184 only to members who have a valid cell phone number on file with the agency. The agency may also call or mail a request for additional information, according to officials.

“Similar types of legitimate messaging may also come by phone, text, email or mail from a member’s managed care plan or one of the agency’s community partners,” a news release states. “These messages will never ask for money, gift cards or something else of monetary value. These communications may let members know where to find additional information about the annual review process or remind them to complete their review.”

People who receive an email or text asking them to pay money or provide gift cards to keep or renew their Medicaid coverage, should contact the Medicaid fraud hotline at (888) 364-3224 or email FraudRes@scdhhs.gov.

The SCDHHS Medicaid eligibility annual review process began on April 1, 2023. For more information, click here.