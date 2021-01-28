South Carolina officials warn of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials are warning residents of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams.

DHEC, SLED, SCEMD, and the Department of Consumer Affairs issued the warning Wednesday alerting residents about scammers using the vaccination rollout to steal people’s private information or money.

Officials said state agencies, vaccine providers, and vaccine makers won’t call anyone and ask for personal information over the phone. Residents should only share personal information with an approved vaccine provider when making an actual appointment.

Officials also said no one should pay or provide information to join a wait list or get early access.

Anyone who is contacted in a potential scam is asked to call local authorities, file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Affairs and report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission.

A list of approved vaccine providers can be found on DHEC’s website.