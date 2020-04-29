South Carolina patient with COVID-19 sees family for first time in weeks from ICU window

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) — As an Anderson County man continued to battle COVID-19, his loved ones were able to get a little closer to him on Tuesday morning.

The family got the chance to see the patient from outside of an ICU window for the first time in more than 30 days.

“Daddy! Oh my, Daddy,” said Allison Nissen, daughter of patient.

“I love you so much, Richard,” said Sally Frady, the patient’s wife.

It was the reunion this family had been looking forward to for over a month.

“Daddy, look at how handsome you look. Daddy, look at your balloons,” Nissen said.

Through a window filled with signs and colorful hearts, Richard Frady was able to see his family for the first since he has been fighting the virus.

“So for about 20 days, he was in a room by himself, with no windows, which was very difficult,” Nissen said.

During that time, they were only able to speak to him through Facetime.

On Monday, doctors told the family he would make a recovery. Since Easter, they’ve been seeing major improvement.

“The three days my dad made the biggest leaps in his recovery were Palm Sunday, Easter Sunday and the Sunday after Easter. And he’s going to get to go home eventually,” Nissen said.

“He loves music and has a beautiful singing voice. And they said in 6 to 12 months, he will sing again,” Sally Frady said.

Although Richard Frady was still on oxygen on the other side of the window, he was holding up signs of hope.

“So many people love you and have been praying for you. And we love you so much,” Nissen said while talking to her father through Facetime.

His biggest supporters said they’re just grateful he is alive.

“Overjoyed! It’s one of the best days of my life. 01:25:56:00 AnMed saved my dad’s life. We truly believe that,” Nissen said.

“And God,” Sally Frady added.

The family said the next step is to get him out of ICU and into a regular room. After that, the family hopes to put him into rehabilitation.