South Carolina plant draws 17K complaints for ‘noxious’ odor

CATAWBA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina cardboard factory has found itself in the middle of a stinky situation as environmental regulators order it to lower emissions after receiving thousands of complaints relating to a “noxious,” rotten egg-like smell coming from the plant.

The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control ordered the New-Indy Containerboard factory in Catawba to check its regulations and equipment and decrease emissions of what the agency called a “noxious air contaminant” by mid-May.

Residents have complained that the smell was wafting through nearby counties and even some neighboring areas in North Carolina. 

New-Indy has disputed that its operations are to blame.

