South Carolina players take over Super Bowl LIV

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto State was well represented in Super Bowl LIV.

Several players from both the University of South Carolina ( Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons, and Deebo Samuel) and Clemson ( Bashaud Breeland, Sammy Watkins, and Daniel O’Dorian) were in the big game.

South Carolina State had one of their very own in the big game with cornerback Alex Brown.

The players weren’t the only ones in the game, Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Rod Wilson is a Cross High School and University of South Carolina alumni.