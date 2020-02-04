South Carolina players take over Super Bowl LIV

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto State was well represented in Super Bowl LIV.

Several players from both the University of South Carolina ( Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons, and Deebo Samuel) and Clemson ( Bashaud Breeland, Sammy Watkins, and Daniel O’Dorian) were in the big game.

South Carolina State had one of their very own in the big game with cornerback Alex Brown.

The players weren’t the only ones in the game, Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Rod Wilson is a Cross High School and University of South Carolina alumni.

  • CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Dorian O’Daniel of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Alex Brown #30 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the second quarterof Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Alex Brown #30 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the second quarterof Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

