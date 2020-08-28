South Carolina police chief announces resignation

MARION, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police chief has announced his resignation after more than 10 years with the department.

Tony Flowers told news outlets Thursday he would be leaving his role as the leader of Marion’s police department to pursue an opportunity outside of law enforcement.

Flowers became chief in July 2018 and has served with the department since 2007. News outlets said he submitted his resignation to Marion’s mayor and city administrator earlier this month.

His last day is set for Monday. Marion is about 100 miles east of Columbia.