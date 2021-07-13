South Carolina Ports handles 2.55 million containers, achieving highest fiscal year on record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports celebrates strongest fiscal year for containers moved at the Port of Charleston.

SC Ports has handled 2.55 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in fiscal year 2021 – a 9.6% increase from fiscal year 2020.

SC Ports also handled 1.42 million pier containers, which measures containers of any size, in fiscal year 2021 – a 7.7% increase from fiscal year 2020.

SC Ports Fiscal year 2021 began last July when many businesses and ports were impacted from pandemic closures.

Soon after, an unexpected boom in imports occurred as consumers’ buying habits shifted from services and travel to retail and home goods.

“While the global pandemic has placed great strain on global supply chains, it has also highlighted how incredibly vital maritime, motor carrier and logistics workers are to the supply chain,” says SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome. “They are keeping freight moving while handling unprecedented cargo increases. We owe them much gratitude for their hard work over the past year.”

SC Ports also had a successful year for managing infrastructure operations online, and adding capacity to the U.S. East Coast port market at a critical time.

“We have been highly focused on delivering world-class infrastructure at the right time,” Newsome says. “We accomplished this in fiscal year 2021, most notably with the opening of Leatherman Terminal, which adds much needed capacity for customers.”

Phase one of Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal adds a 1,400-foot port and 700,000 TEUs of capacity to the Port of Charleston.

As demand for goods continues, cargo operators and owners need a dependable supply chain. SC Ports beings its 2022 fiscal years with improved infrastructure and ample capacity to handle rising retain imports and cargo volumes.

“We have planned our capacity well for the next decade and beyond with the infrastructure that we are delivering,” Newsome said. “In fiscal year 2022, we will continue to invest in our port to provide more capacity and reliability for our customers as we grow above the market. We have the best team and maritime community to accomplish our goals in the year ahead.”

To learn more about SC Ports, visit scspa.com.