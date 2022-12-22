COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders across South Carolina are preparing for the possibility of winter weather as frigid temperatures move into the region just before the Christmas holiday.

While we do not anticipate seeing any winter weather – in terms of snow or ice – in the Lowcountry over the next few days, some frozen precipitation is not out of the question for parts of the state.

“A significant cold front will be moving into South Carolina starting Friday morning. Make sure you are prepared, check on your loved ones, and stay up to date by following the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and other official sources for best practices,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Gov. McMaster signed an executive order on Wednesday that allows the state to take action should any snow or ice event impact South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working to ensure motorists stay safe on the roads. Crews were out on Wednesday pre-treating some roads and bridges to prevent any possible buildup of snow or ice.

“SCDOT is continually monitoring weather conditions, and workers in each county of South Carolina are prepared to follow a designated plan in case of winter weather,” the department said.

Dominion Energy will have all of its major operating units online or standing by in anticipation of increased demand from customers.

“With forecasted 40 or 50 mph wind gusts, customers could experience scattered power outages, and our crews are prepared and ready to respond,” said Paul Fischer, communications consultant for the energy provider.

Fischer said customers should properly operate heating equipment and make sure fireplaces are properly ventilated and clean before use.

“Keep candles away from curtains, drapes, or other flammable material and extinguish them when leaving the room,” he said.

While temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Friday, it will feel even colder with wind chills reaching single digits — and even colder in the South Carolina Upstate.