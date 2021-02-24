South Carolina push to resume executions with electric chair

FILE – This undated file photo provided on July 11, 2019, by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay the execution Richard Bernard Moore, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, because they won’t be able to obtain the lethal injection drugs needed. Moore has spent nearly two decades on death row for his conviction in the 1999 fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is trying to restart executions by dusting off the electric chair after going nearly 10 years without putting a condemned inmate to death.

A House Committee voted 14-7 on Tuesday to make electrocution the default for an execution.

The bill now goes to the House floor. A similar bill is on the Senate floor.

The bills would eliminate the choice between lethal injection and the electric chair if the lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

Prison officials say inmates are reaching the end of their appeals, but are having executions postponed.

South Carolina last put an inmate to death in 2011 and the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs has since expired.