South Carolina Railroad Museum reopening for summer rides

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Railroad Museum is reopening train rides for the summer this weekend.

The museum said that passengers will be able to book tickets online for rides scheduled starting Saturday.

Passengers in the open air coach cars or privately booked caboose trains will travel 10 miles through Fairfield County.

The museum said the trains will run at 50% capacity. Added safety precautions will include increased sanitation cleanings.

All of the volunteer staff will wear face masks. Passengers are encouraged but not required to wear masks. The museum closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.