MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A recent study ranks South Carolina as the tenth most dangerous state in which to be a driver.

The research was completed by Agruss Law Firm and studied over a decade of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.

The analysis revealed South Carolina has a rate of almost 94 traffic-related deaths per 100,000 people, which is 76% higher than the national average.

Although the number of driver fatalities in South Carolina was on a general decline in years past — reaching a low of 396 deaths in 2013 — deaths spiked to 498 in 2015, and continued to rise to 563 in 2018, the study said.

Deaths lowered again to 514 in 2019, however, they still “remain above average,” according to the report from Agruss Law Firm.

The research also recognizes six of the ten most dangerous states are southern.

Here are the rankings for the top ten most dangerous states to be a driver in, according to the study: