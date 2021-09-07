Charleston ranked #2 in best U.S. cities to retire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston, SC has been ranked one of the best cities to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 48 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities to compile its list.

In fact, Charleston ranked #1 in most fishing facilities per capita.

Charleston received a score of 30 in affordability, 15 in activities, 68 in quality of life, and 31 in healthcare. You can see how WalletHub scored the site by clicking here.

The Holy City came in just behind Orlando, Florida, and ahead of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Best Cities to Retire

1. Orlando, FL

2. Charleston, SC

3. Scottsdale, AZ

4. Tampa, FL

5. Minneapolis, MN

6. Denver, CO

7. Cincinnati, OH

8. Fort Lauderdale, FL

9. Miami, FL

10. Atlanta, GA

Worst Cities to Retire

173. Arlington, TX

174. Jersey City, NJ

175. Detroit, MI

176. Vancouver, WA

177. Wichita, KS

178. Rancho Cucamonga, CA

179. Spokane, WA

180. Bridgeport, CT

181. Newark, NJ

182. San Bernardino, CA