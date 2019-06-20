South Carolina ranks #22 in most dangerous state for seniors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study has found South Carolina is one of 22 most dangerous states for seniors.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, violence against senior citizens has increased in recent years. In fact, there has been a 55% increase in assaults on seniors since 2002; nearly 10% of seniors suffer elder abuse; and 88% of violent deaths of Americans 65 and older is a result of suicide.

SeniorLiving.org released the study which looks at data from the CDC on fatal and non-fatal injuries across the County.

Below are the findings from 2018 for seniors in South Carolina:

• Overall Violent Deaths: No. 22 with 20 per 100,000 people. (Massachusetts had the fewest with 8.7 per 100,000)

• Homicides: No. 6 with 3.5 per 100,000 people. (New Hampshire had the fewest with .7 per 100,000)

• Suicides: No. 26 with 16.5 per 100,000 people. (Massachusetts had the fewest with 7.7 per 100,000)

States which rank among the top ten include: Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Arizona, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Colorado, and West Virginia.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Washington D.C., North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Illinois are ranked among the least dangerous states.