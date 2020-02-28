South Carolina ranks in top 5 best places to retire in the United States

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are ready to retire, good news – you won’t have to travel very far!

The Palmetto State ranks in the top 5 places to retire in the United States

That ranking comes from Retirement Living, which determined which states are the best and worst for retirees by calculating the cost of living, cost of care, percentage of the population over 65 and surveyed over 1,500 consumers across the U.S. about how they would rate their state.

South Carolina was chosen in part because of its beautiful landscapes and warm climate, as well as low taxes and affordable living for seniors.

Arkansas came in at number one, South Carolina ranked 4, and California came in last place.

You can check out to survey and ranking by clicking or tapping here.